Sci-fi shooter Synced just got a brand new release date trailer as part of the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, with a planned release this summer and a sneak peek at some of the upcoming gameplay.



Synced is offering a complex single-player, PvE, and PvP experience based around constantly adapting technological powers, accomplished by co-opting and utilizing the nanomachine enemies you're going up against.

Yes, nanomachines, son. In a future world where the normally-helpful little bots have gone rogue and started forming into giant mechanical terrors, players will have the job of stopping them from wreaking havoc, and even putting them to good work. In the trailer we see players absorbing the "Nano Hordes" to grant themselves new powers - everything from flight to turrets to shockwaves and more besides. By switching out powers earned from the enemies they've beaten, modding themselves, their weapons, and AI companions, players will be able to constantly adapt and evolve across the battlefield.



And while there's no shortage of hi-tech armaments and destructive powers, the additional emphasis on agility and player movement definitely seems pretty fun. In just the new trailer alone, characters launch themselves like grasshoppers, soar through the air, and even manifest their own flying techno surfboard to carry them over the battlefield.

Well, sign me up. Once again, Synced is planned for a Summer 2023 release date on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, or you can get all the new details by following the Synced on Twitter @SyncedTheGame.

