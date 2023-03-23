Single-player open-world survival sim Survival: Fountain of Youth will launch on Steam's Early Access program on April 19, 2023.

As revealed at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, Odinsoft Inc. and Twin Sails Interactive's incoming (mis)adventure will transport us to the Caribbean islands as we fill the sea-sodden shoes of a shipwrecked 16th-century explorer. And as if that wasn't exhausting enough, our new surroundings are apparently brimming with hostile wildlife and the remnants of an ancient civilization that we're sure totally isn't cursed.

Despite its otherwise idyllic setting, Survival: Fountain of Youth will also pit us against terrifying weather conditions, poisonous plants, infectious diseases, crippling injuries, hunger and third and exhaustion and… well, you get the picture. Survival, then, is hinged on hunting, fighting, exploring, gathering resources, researching new technologies, crafting, cooking, and even reading as you learn and understand your surroundings and the history that underpins them.

Once you've mastered that – or, at least, not died immediately – you'll build actual sea vessels with your bare hands. Aboard "primitive rafts to amazing ships", so says the game's Steam page, you'll uncover the mysteries of the world around you, across over 20 different islands with different weather conditions, climates and resources to be plundered.

In doing all of this, you just might learn what happened to the long-perished ancient civilization that once called this world home. You might find the Fountain of Youth. And you might find your shipwrecked crew and get the hell out of there. Who knows. Your destiny is in your hands – and you can take that first step with Survival: Fountain of Youth when it lands on Steam (opens in new tab) via Early Access on April 19, 2023.

