Super 8: 18 Possible Plots

The Plot: After a mysterious cargo is lost during a truck/train smash - as seen in Super 8 's teaser trailer - an alien killer is unleashed in Indiana's capital.

A cop, a scientist and a hunter join forces to go after it. But when they film the beast, all bets are off. Now it's after them. And it's hungry.

Spielbergian Nod: The cop has his Super 8 camera trained on a mountain gorge, when the gargantuan alien blocks the view.

Looking up, he remarks, "We're gonna need a bigger lens."