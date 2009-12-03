Sundance 2010 line-up revealed

With 58 films in competition and 44 world premieres, next year's Sundance Film Festival looks set to be a busy one - not to mention relatively laugh-free.

The festival, which runs from 21-31 January in Utah, features an array of films from around the world, many of which are tackling weighty issues and real-life events.



Restrepo sees author Sebastian Junger ( A Perfect Storm ) and Tim Hetherington spending time with the Second Platoon in Afghanistan to examine war from ground level. Bhutto focuses on the life of assassinated Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto, while The Oath follows two men from Afghanistan as they move from Guantanamo to the US Supreme Court.

Howl (below), meanwhile, takes a look af the famous Allen Ginsberg obscenity trial and stars James Franco, David Strathairn and Jon Hamm.

Also on display is Mark Ruffalo's directing debut, Sympathy For Delicious , which stars Orlando Bloom, Laura Linney and Juliette Lewis and tells the story of a paralysed DJ who gets involved with faith healing.

With its out-of-competition categories taken into account, Sundance will be showcasing 112 films from 38 countries in total: that's a growth on last year's tally of films from only 21 countries.

