Start your new life as a streamer with a Blue Yeti microphone and Logitech C922 Pro webcam for $129

We can't promise this cracking deal on a Blue Yeti microphone and Logitech C922 Pro webcam will guarantee Ninja levels of internet fame, but it's a start. This bundle gets you both for $129.99. That's $100 off the usual price for them separately, $229.99.

The C922 HD Pro can deliver 60 FPS when recording at 720p (and 30 FPS at 1080p) and promises no-drop audio, autofocus, and a 78-degree field of view, which will comfortably fit two people. If your gaming cave can get a little dark, this webcam also has HD autofocus and light correction to help make sure no one misses out on seeing your handsome face in all its glory. At full price, the webcam alone is usually $100.

Blue Yeti mics, meanwhile, are a favorite of streamers, podcasters, and YouTubers, because of its reputation for great sound combined with a hassle-free USB set up. The fancy-sounding "proprietary tri-capsule technology" means four pattern modes to choose from when recording, including bidirectional for when you're recording with a friend to a stereo mode for music or ASMR. At full price, this mic is $129.99, so the bundle is basically like getting the webcam for free.

