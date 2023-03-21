Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans are so pleased to see Greez and Merrin again

We got a new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer yesterday, but all fans care about is the fact that we finally got to see Greez and Merrin again.

Ahead of its launch next month, EA and Respawn have released a brand new story trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and in it, we got to see Nightsister Merrin and pilot Greez who played important roles in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Having the pair return for the sequel is exciting enough, but fans are also pleased to see how the characters have changed in the four years between the two releases.

Shortly after the trailer was released, the Star Wars Jedi subreddit was full of posts praising the two characters, as well as many sharing their opinions of their new looks. "Glad to see them again but I'm going to miss their first game outfits. I don't think they look as cool now except for Greez who is dripped out lol," one user shared (opens in new tab) under a post featuring official screenshots of the upcoming game. "Greez looking good," another added (opens in new tab).

There was also a similar reaction on Twitter, with Merrin receiving compliments, as well as some criticisms about her new look: "Merrin has joined a biker gang and I'm 100% here for it! This looks awesome!" one Twitter user in particular said. Things took a bit of a weird turn for the character, though with one Reddit user (opens in new tab) going as far as calling her "mommy," we're not sure if she'd appreciate that one as much.

Merrin has joined a biker gang and I'm 100% here for it! This looks awesome! I am so excited.March 20, 2023 See more

This isn't all fans have been discussing following yesterday's trailer. During one of Merrin's appearances in the trailer, it looks as though she very briefly uses the Force - although fans aren't sure whether this was her usual magick ability or something she perhaps learned from Cal/is able to do with help from the former Padawan.

We'll be able to see more of Merrin and Greez when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases for PS5,, Xbox Series X, and PC on April 28, 2023.

