Star Trucker is a truck simulator with a difference - it's set in space.

Now, while we can't quite figure out the logistics of sending a 16-wheeler into space, the world debut trailer of Star Trucker at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel makes a rather compelling argument. Ditch the wheels, add a few rocket engines, and suddenly space hauling is a reality.

In your intergalactic rig, you'll take on contracts that'll see you earn your space-faring fortune. Haul various cargos and trade cargos as you explore the universe, mapping out your routes through different space stations, depots, sectors and warp gates - although we're warned that tolls may still apply.

As you start earning space bucks, you'll be able to customise your rig too, but you'll also have to maintain it too. That means donning your space suit and getting out on the hull to make repairs and ensure you're ready to take on your next contract.

But, it's not just about hauling various loads, Star Trucker also has a story running through it, as you'll be meeting a plethora of characters on your travels. You've even got access to something called a Citizen's Band, which will give you more ways to interact with the universe as you drive on through it.

Star Trucker is launching at some point in 2024, so make sure to follow developer Monster and Monster on Twitter to keep up to date on when exactly you'll be able to get behind the wheel.

