Space Ghost gets his first solo comic in almost 20 years this summer

Space Ghost has been announced as the newest title in Dynamite's line of cartoon based licensed comics, following the recently released Thundercats #1. Written by David Pepose with art from Jonathan Lau, Space Ghost was stealthily announced with an ad in the back of Dynamite's Thundercats #1. Writer Pepose confirmed the announcement a few days later with the release of a teaser image for the new series, seen below.

The teaser doesn't offer any further information about the new Space Ghost title aside from the creative team and a planned release in May, along with the slogan "The Ghost rises."

(Image credit: Dynamite Entertainment)

Space Ghost originated in the '60s as a Hanna-Barbera animated series featuring characters designed by legendary artist Alex Toth. Running for just 20 episodes, Space Ghost became a cult favorite thanks to extensive reruns.

The character had a revival in the late '90s and early '00s thanks to Cartoon Network's Space Ghost Coast-to-Coast, a humorously satirical take on the classic superhero as a smarmy talk show host, which launched several other comedy spin-off shows of its own.

In terms of comics, Space Ghost had a few appearances in publisher Gold Key's Hanna-Barbera based titles of the day. A one-shot from Comico in 1987 written by Mark Evanier with art from Steve Rude remains a fan favorite, but no follow-ups were ever published.. Then, alongside his rise in popularity in the late '90s thanks to Space Ghost Coast-to-Coast, he appeared in Archie's line of Cartoon Network comics.

DC then tried its hand at a short-lived Space Ghost title in 2005. And finally, in the mid 2010s, Space Ghost appeared in Future Quest, one of the flagship titles of DC's now defunct Hanna-Barbera line.

Space Ghost was announced as one of the titles planned for Dynamite's line of licensed Warner Bros. cartoon comics black in October of 2023 alongside Powerpuff Girls, Jonny Quest, The Wizard of Oz, and We Bare Bears. So far, Space Ghost is only the second of these titles to be announced following Thundercats.

As for the creative team, writer David Pepose has made recent waves as the co-creator of the new Punisher, Joe Garrison, alongside his indie horror sensation The Devil That Wears My Face, and artist Jonathan Lau has steadily been building up a reputation as one of Dynamite's go-to superhero artists with an exclusive contract at the publisher.

We're expecting more information between now and the planned release of Space Ghost #1 in May, so stay tuned.

