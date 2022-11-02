Slay the Spire board game smashes through crowdfunding goal in just six minutes

Contention Games announced a Slay the Spire board game almost two years ago and then went dark, but you can now order your copy on Kickstarter — and then wait a long, long time.

A Slay the Spire board game is something that fans of the roguelike were always going to be into, but details were sparse until it popped up on Kickstarter (opens in new tab) yesterday. Now, just 24 hours later, the project has already smashed through its modest $50,000 goal. At the time of writing Contention Games is looking at a $1.3 million windfall.

It’s easy to see how that money soon mounted up, too. The least you can spend to get into the Slay the Spire board game is a cool $100. That’ll get you the main game, Claw Pack, and the chance to be involved in stretch goals. But you can pay more to get more, too.

At the very tippy top, you can hand over $210 to add various bits and pieces to your collection including character playmats, a carry bag, beta art, and some coins. Only the most hardcore Slay the Spire fans need apply.

As for the game itself, we're told that it’s “a cooperative deckbuilding adventure.” Players will “craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and finally become strong enough to Slay the Spire!” It all sounds pretty cool and you can already download the rulebook if you want to get a feel for what the game entails, too.

If all of that sounds like a good buy, you might be right despite that asking price. But even so, you’ll be waiting for your game to arrive. Contention Games currently says that its Slay the Spire board game will be delivered in December 2023. And that’s the current estimate, so it could be even later. As always with Kickstarter projects, keep that in mind before pledging your hard-earned cash.