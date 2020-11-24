We all know that the adrenaline-fueled rush DOOM supplies as you slaughter demons to the heavy metal soundtrack is a joy to behold, but what if you could experience that and connect the music to your gameplay? Introducing Metal Hellsinger. This hellish first-person-shooter is the ultimate stress antidote, so you can slay to the beat and cause unlimited destruction.

Wishlist Metal Hellsinger on Steam today

James Dorton, lead singer from prog death metal group Black Crown Initiate, leads Metal Hellsinger's original soundtrack. The latest trailer, featured above and seen during the Golden Joystick Awards, shows the passion and energy Dorton put into recording the tracks. The soundtrack also features other high profile metal artists including Matt Heafy (Trivium), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility), Bjorn Strid (Soilwork), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), and Tatiana Shmailyuk (Jinjer), with plenty more still to be announced.

That isn't where the star-studded lineup ends, either. The game is narrated by none other than Troy Baker, one of the most famous voice actors in gaming, and is the passion project from David Goldfarb of Payday 2 and Battlefield 3 fame.

Killing demons to an intense heavy death metal soundtrack is nothing if you don't have the tools to do it in style, but Metal Hellsinger thankfully provides. Whether you're using a skull-clad blade or one of the many murderous guns, you can perform brutal abilities like Murder of Crows or The Big Goodbye. All of this takes place on The Infernal Planes, which is a union of a thousand Hells, each with their own nightmarish environments like Voke, which is an ice-scape. Your mission is to dethrone and destroy the Red Judge while slaying to the beat and causing more and more destruction along the way.

You can wishlist Metal Hellsinger ahead of its 2021 release date on Steam today, to ensure you don't miss out on the most savage and bloodthirsty shooter of the year.