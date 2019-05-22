Get Kingdom Hearts 3 for just $30 on PS4 and Xbox One (it's half price today)

Amazon has judged the amount of Donald Duck and fierce anime hair in your life, and they have found you wanting (for shame). As a result, they’ve slashed the price of Kingdom Hearts 3 to just $29.99 on PS4. It’s also $29.99 on Xbox One as well. Let that be a lesson to you. The normal list price for Kingdom Hearts 3 is usually $60, so this is a saving of about 50%.

The third entry of the Kingdom Hearts series has been a long time coming, but the wait was worth it. It brings a host of cool new settings to visit, not to mention a ton of references, nods, and easter eggs from various Disney films across the years. As we mentioned in our review , “it's been 13 years since the last big release for Kingdom Hearts, and now I'm not sure how I lived without its Mickey Mouse shaped madness in my life”.

