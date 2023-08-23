Once again, the cancer of crime is spreading across Old Detroit, and there's only one police officer who can serve up justice on these lawless streets – RoboCop.

In the latest footage of the much-anticipated adventure, RoboCop: Rogue City, shown during the Future Games Show, we get to see both the action and exploration elements of the game.

The first-person shooting sections take place in highly destructive environments, with office cubicles, glass dividers, and even solid walls getting shredded by heavy gunfire, so you'll need to think tactically during combat as barriers may not provide the protection you'd expect.

Then there are the investigative sequences, using RoboCop's enhanced abilities to analyze crime scenes and identify clues that can further your current objectives. You're completely free to explore these open areas and decide how to fulfil your prime directives, but the choices you make when discovering evidence and interrogating suspects will affect the overall outcome of your missions, so consider your actions wisely if you want to protect the citizens.

For fans of the movie series, there's an original storyline set in the period between RoboCop 2 and 3 featuring familiar faces such as your partner Anne Lewis, with original actor Peter Weller providing his voice and likeness for the cyborg crime-fighter. We even get a few glimpses of the infamous ED-209 robot, with it falling down a set of stairs in a classic clumsy fashion during one scene.

If you're ready to serve the public trust, protect the innocent, and uphold the law, then you don't have long to wait as RoboCop: Rogue City is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games, PS5, and Xbox Series X in September 2023.

