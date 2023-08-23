Ravenswatch's newest chapter, the Shores of Storm Island, has been revealed and will be made a part of the game's early access build for all to play in September, as shown in a new trailer as part of the Future Games Show.

Ravenswatch, made by the creators of Curse of the Dead Gods, has been available on Steam Early Access for a little while now since April 2023, supporting up to four players in co-op roguelike gameplay where you fight your through a randomly generated map each time - and the eerie, eldritch horrors lurking within.

The new trailer shows us some of what to expect from the next big update - shipwrecks, the salty spray of the ocean, creepy cultish visuals, and some silhouetted horror happily munching on... actually, that's probably best not dwelt on for the time being.

In the new nautical realm, players will be able to work solo or with friends to fight their way through the latest chapter in top-down action gameplay, choosing different characters to play as and acquiring special buffs and upgrades as they get further through the gauntlet of fantasy peril ahead of them. Plus there's more to come in the months to follow - so don't get complacent even if you do manage to beat back the creepy coastal creatures in the upcoming free update.

