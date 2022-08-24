Floodland, a "post-catastrophic" city-builder that takes place after the climate crisis' 'point of no return', was just shown off for the very first time at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana - and it's coming very soon.

Set in a version of North America turned into a wetland after a massive sea level rise, Floodland portrays a world in which humanity's electronic and communications systems have entirely fallen apart. Leading a group of nomadic survivors, you'll have to rebuild society, taking what remains of a ruined city and using it to create a new town out of the rubble of our former civilization. Whether you aim to sow the seeds of unity or allow a more independent approach, however, is up to you.

Floodland is the work of Vile Monarch, a Polish studio founded in 2015 by This War of Mine developers Kacper Kwiatkowski and Grzegorz Mazur. Other developers hail from some of the best game development studios Poland has to offer, having contributed to the likes of Dying Light 2, Frostpunk, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

While the Floodland trailer focuses on humanity over gameplay, it does end with some beautiful artwork showing off its flooded version of North America and the cities you'll need to scavenge to build your new society. It also reveals a November 15, 2022, release date, meaning you won't have to wait too long to wade in.

