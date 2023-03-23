Park Beyond's new trailer reveals both a closed beta and the game's final release date, on May 9 and June 16 respectively, as well as more details about all the rollercoaster chaos and creativity we'll be able to expect from the final game!

It's a trailer worth checking out: Park Beyond is a theme park sim from Limbic Entertainment and Bandai Namco with a hook: what if the laws of physics were actually more... gentle suggestions? And while we're considering these ideas, how safe does a rollercoaster ride really need to be?



With that philosophy in mind, the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro trailer shows impossible, twistingly-complex rides that launch their occupants on flying carts, shoot them out of cannons onto different tracks, put them through more loops than a washing machine, and even a giant mechanical octopus that juggles screaming tourists like an aspiring hibachi chef. One fast-track ticket and a sick bag, please!

The new trailer also has two brand new reveals - a Pac-Man preorder bonus pack, that allows you to construct all manner of rides based on everybody's favorite ghost-chasing hockey puck, as well as a special "Zombeyond" DLC pack for Park Beyond's deluxe edition, that allows you to place undead-themed attractions well in time for Halloween!

We also saw new details regarding park management, not just construction, as also a business level to all this, working to keep the guests happy and put all finances in the green, and with both a sandbox creative mode and a story campaign in the final product, about being an unproven architect hired by a failing business and having to turn it around!

Players can sign up for the Park Beyond Closed Beta here (opens in new tab) so they can experience it on May 9, and expect the full game to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 16 later this year, or follow the game itself on Twitter (opens in new tab) for more updates and tidbits!

