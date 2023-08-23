The latest tailer for Parcel Corps, revealed at the Future Games Show August Showcase, provides the best look yet at the death-defying stunts you’ll be doing as an X-Games-level delivery rider.

From Belfast-based studio Billy Goat Entertainment, Parcel Corps sees you assume the role of an expert delivery rider. A real daredevil on the pedals who will stop at nothing to ensure they deliver food orders, parcels, and more to their intended recipients. This latest trailer really shows off the ridiculous stunts and bike-based parkour tricks you’ll be able to pull off as you ride around the island – let’s hope you’ve got good healthcare.

Time really is of the essence if you want to complete as many jobs as possible and earn yourself a modest living. When cycling at speed through the streets, you’ll need to drift around corners and grind along rails to keep your momentum up for rapid deliveries. However, cars and pedestrians might get in your way, so you’ll need to get creative and find alternate pathways through the urban environments.

Make the world your cycle path by bunny hopping over barriers to cross from busy roads to pedestrian areas, bouncing off objects to leap onto the rooftops, or even riding up or across walls. You’ll need to use more than every trick in the book if you are to make enough money for yourself and the company you choose to work for, especially if you want to save the world from Rich Villainé’s schemes!

Parcel Corps doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it’ll be skidding onto PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Be sure to follow Billy Goat Entertainment on Twitter for all your Parcel Corps needs and get the game in your Steam wishlist if you plan on picking it up on PC.

