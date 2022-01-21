Ozark season 4 part 2: everything we know about the Netflix series' return

Ozark season 4 part 1 has made its explosive debut, which means all eyes are turning ahead to what's coming up in part 2. While the next seven episodes don't have a release date just yet, they're hopefully not too far off – and there's plenty out there to pore over until they arrive on Netflix, if you're already caught up on part 1.

We've rounded up all there is to know about Ozark season 4 part 2 right here, from who to expect in the cast, when the second part might release, when to expect a trailer, and what the dramatic events of part 1 might mean for the future. Plus, there are quotes from Jason Bateman and showrunner Chris Mundy to tide you over while you wait. That's not all we've got, either, so scroll on to get up to speed on all things Ozark before the thrilling crime drama returns for part 2. Major part 1 spoilers ahead!

Ozark season 4 returned with part 1 on January 21, 2022, but there's currently no official word on when part 2 will release. The entire season will consist of 14 episodes, and seven have already arrived.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, part 2 is expected to debut in 2022. Considering part 1 only just released, though, we're probably looking at a few months' wait at the least for the final 7 episodes.

Ozark season 4 part 2 trailer – when will it be released?

There's currently no trailer for Ozark season 4 part 2. The first look at part 1 was unveiled at Netflix's Tudum event in September 2021, with more teasers following afterwards, and the final trailer debuting just over two weeks before part 1 hit Netflix.

Following that pattern, then, we can expect the full trailer to land very shortly before part 2 – but other teasers could arrive beforehand. It's hard to predict exactly when promotion will kick into gear for the final seven episodes without a release window, though.

Ozark season 4 part 2 cast

Lots of familiar faces will be back in season 4 part 2, while some… won't be. Part 1 saw some huge deaths: Sheriff John Nix (Robert C. Treveiler), Frank Cosgrove Sr. (John Bedford Lloyd), Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), and Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan).

As for the survivors, the rest of the main players are still on the board. Part 2 will see the return of Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde and Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, and their children Charlotte and Jonah will also be back, played by Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner respectively.

Tensions are higher than ever between Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore and the Byrdes after her cousin Wyatt's death, and she still has a major part to play with her vendetta against the cartel. She can also count Joseph Sikora's Frank Cosgrove Jr. as an ally, despite their history, so we'll likely be seeing him return.

Jessica Frances Dukes' Special Agent Maya Miller seems to have some unfinished business, too, after she arrested Felix Solis' Omar Navarro.

As for the cartel members, Navarro is in jail, while his nephew Javier Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera) is in charge of the whole operation, and has struck a deal with the FBI to boot. Navarro's priest, played by Bruno Bichir, also survived the season. Herrera and Solis are both series regulars in season 4, and Bichir joined in a recurring role, so they'll all still be around in part 2.

As for the rest of this season's newcomers, series regular Adam Rothenberg's private investigator Mel Sattam seems to have pieced together the connection between the cartel and the Byrdes – and reached out to Maya – so expect him to return, too. C.C. Castillo joined season 4 in a recurring role, and, obviously, Sheriff Nix won't be back, so Sheriff Leigh Guerrero is likely around for the foreseeable future. The same goes for Katrina Lenk, also in a recurring role. She plays Clare Shaw, who is now in deep with the cartel, and a crucial part of their operation.

Plus, Damian Young is a series regular for season 4, so we'll be seeing more Jim Rattelsdorf. Whether he remains at the Byrde's side or not remains to be seen, as he's doesn't seem very comfortable with his proximity to the cartel.

We haven't yet seen Veronica Falcón, who will play Navarro's sister Camilla, the mother of Javi. She's one of two new recurring guest stars added for season 4, so expect to see her in part 2. As for the other guest star, Ali Stroker, she was seen briefly at the end of part 1. She plays Charles-Ann, an old friend of Ruth's mother, so she'll likely be supporting Ruth in part 2.

Ruth will also be sharing a scene with rapper Killer Mike, who is set to make a cameo in season 4. According to Billboard, who reported the news, he'll encounter Ruth "at her lowest point."

Ozark season 4 plot

Plot details are thin on the ground right now, but it's easy to speculate what might be headed our way in Ozark season 4 part 2. For one thing, Ruth is likely to do something drastic after the death of Wyatt – which will put her firmly in Javi's crosshairs.

The official plot summary for season 4 reads : "The new season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks."

There's also an official logline (H/T Collider): "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."

Plus, Jason Bateman has given a brief teaser about what to expect: "A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)." He's also revealed that he knows the series' ending, telling Indie Wire : "I do know where everything is going to end… I was interested in the big question [Chris Mundy, showrunner] has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill? What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done – or lack thereof?" He added: "We had some great conversations about that, and he's got really good ideas about that. Specifically, what kind of happens at the end of the last episode: I know, and it's great."

Chris Mundy, Ozark's showrunner, said to Entertainment Weekly of an at-the-time hypothetical fourth season: "Well, if we're lucky enough to get a season 4, I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else. And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"

Part 1 left a lot of loose threads dangling for part 2 to wrap up. The biggest cliffhanger is what exactly Ruth Langmore will do next. After storming from the Byrde house with the knowledge that Javi Elizonndro killed her cousin, we can expect the two to clash. Can Ruth survive going up against an FBI-backed cartel boss? But there is Frank Cosgrove Jr. to consider, who could side with her after the two put aside their differences. Ruth was also honest with him about Darlene Snell killing his father, which could put Frank further in her corner.

As for the Byrdes, the family is fracturing apart. Wendy is still struggling with Ben's death, and Jonah has completely turned against her in the aftermath, and is still allied with Ruth. He also has no intention of accompanying the family to Chicago – but that may not matter, because there's a serious car crash in their future. The flash forward was never addressed in part 1, which means it's still to come. Who lives or dies is a complete mystery for now.

The cartel is still going to be a significant problem, too. Javi is no fan of the Byrdes, but may have been pacified by his deal with the FBI. That could change if Ruth takes action, though, and with his mother Camilla about to enter the fray, it's unclear what Javi will do next. Plus, Navarro may be in jail, but he's likely still very unhappy with Marty and Wendy after they went back on the agreement to free him.

Then there's private investigator Mel Sattam, who is now in contact with Maya Miller – how that turns out is anyone's guess.

Ozark season 4 showrunner and directors

Chris Mundy returns as showrunner for Ozark season 4, and while star Jason Bateman has previously directed the first two episodes of every season, for Ozark's swan song, this unfortunately won't be possible.

Bateman stepped away from the director's chair due to the pandemic. He explained to IndieWire: "As normal, I was going to do the first two episodes, but as we were looking through the protocols, the guidelines, all the complications with COVID, [and] the producer side of me made me think it's just not responsible to have one of the actors direct the first two, given that we're still going to be getting our perimeter safe… Because if one of the actors gets sick, we all have to go home for weeks. If one of the crew members gets sick – while I'm making sure their salary is protected while they're in quarantine – we can hire a replacement. So it just didn't seem smart for me to [direct] the first two [episodes]."