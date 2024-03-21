Publisher Lightning Games' latest title, Outpost: Infinity Siege, combines high-octane FPS gameplay with methodical tower defense and base-building strategy, and it launches on March 26 at 9am PDT.

The latest trailer for developer Team Ranger's Outpost: Infinity Siege, shown at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, gave viewers a cinematic look at all the intense, futuristic action that comes with exploring semi-open maps, looting vital resources, and defending your mobile outpost.

While in Combat Mode, you'll go into a first-person perspective and battle the robotic foes of Outpost: Infinite Siege head-on with an array of weaponry. You even get a grappling hook to zip around with, which'll not doubt help you reach advantageous positions and escape danger with precious cargo.

Resources you gather while exploring are also critical to upgrading your mobile outpost – a vast weapons platform and base of operations for your tours in Tour Mode. As well as the visual spectacle of Combat Mode, you'll also need to switch to the strategic Command Mode, where you'll be building, upgrading and managing your outpost to ensure it's ready to defend itself from oncoming attacks with maximum firepower.

With these two modes coming together, there's a lot of risk and reward gameplay in Outpost: Infinity Siege, with death coming at a heavy price. Dying in the middle of a level means all the gear your operative was holding is lost but can be recovered on a tricky Recovery Day mission. And if your outpost is overrun, you'll have to extract safely while evading swarms of aggressive robots with all your base's resources lost. However, there are opportunities for three other players to join your tour and assist your outpost in its mission.

You'll be able to play Outpost: Infinity Siege on March 26, 2024 from 9am PDT on Steam – that’s 12pm EDT, and 4pm GMT. If you want to get notified if this launch, be sure to add the game to your Steam wishlist, and for other updates and news, you'll want to follow the game on Twitter.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors