Our Flag Means Death season 2 review: "Taika Waititi's pirate comedy finds its sea legs"

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

There was a caveat that often accompanied recommendations for the first season of pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death: get past the first few episodes and you’ll be hooked. Season 2 of the cult comedy, which is about to begin on Max weekly, has no need for such a warning, doing away with the first season’s unevenness to cement its status as a tender, funny, and absorbing sitcom.

The heart of the new episodes remain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi, in career-best form) and Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), whom we left off at a tricky point in their blossoming relationship. After admitting their feelings for one another, Stede headed off to make amends with the wife and return to the life he left behind. Meanwhile, Blackbeard commanded the remaining crew of the Revenge, embracing his brutal side in response to the abandonment.

Season 2 begins with much the same dynamic as Blackbeard commands his crew in a reign of terror while Stede sends lovelorn letters in a bottle to his lost love. Yet, while ye be warned, you’ll find no spoilers here, as the season progresses, it's clear showrunner David Jenkins is in no doubt that the dynamic between his leads is something special, and uses that tantalizing chemistry to full effect.

Part of the joy of how this plays out comes from the freshness brought to their story. The first season was very much Blackbeard's show with Waititi's swaggering, black eyeliner-wearing pirate becoming his most iconic role since What We Do in the Shadows. This time around, it’s Darby’s Stede who really gets to shine thanks to a tighter script that eschews the character’s more annoying traits for pitch-perfect humor and charm.

(Image credit: HBO/MAX)

Tackling an equally upgraded storyline is Con O'Neill’s Izzy Hands. A scene stealer in season one, he’s now one of the most compelling characters in this cast of pirate misfits, and you won’t be able to get a show-stopping musical moment from one of the later episodes out of your head.

There are some new faces too alongside the returning crew, with the best introduction going to Ruibo Qian as Susan, as well as a whole breadth of cameos, from Minnie Driver to Bronson Pinchot, peppered throughout. It’s fair to say that some appearances work more effectively than others, but most additions bring a heavy dose of chuckles.

However, so much more time dedicated to the leads and new faces does come at a cost for the supporting cast. While the first season allowed ample space to explore Jim’s (Vico Ortiz) past and the relationship between Black Pete (Matthew Maher) and Lucius (Nathan Foad), most of the character development happens on the periphery here. This means we miss out on some of that powerful representation that was so groundbreaking in season 1, which feels like a real loss.

Yet, as dramas keep inflating runtimes and sitcoms become the victims of cancellations, Our Flag Means Death proves that there are still sea legs in this format. Brought with a lot of heart, and carrying its hefty fanbase with it, the second season is sure to delight, entertain, and, yes, it just might break your heart too. I know I'd happily sail the seven seas with this crew any day.

The first seven episodes of Our Flag Means Death season 2 were made available for review.

The second season debuts in the US on MAX on October 5 with three episodes. Two new weekly episodes then air weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, October 26. The UK release date has not yet been announced.

For what else to watch, check out our guides to the best TV shows of all time.