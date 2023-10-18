Our favorite Steam Next Fest strategy game and its Lego-style base building just beat its Kickstarter goal with over three weeks still to go

Our favorite strategy game from Steam Next Fest has just smashed its Kickstarter goal - a little over a week after it launched.

Cataclismo is a real-time strategy game that has players building castles stone-by-stone and defending them against swarms of enemies. In the game, players have to use their Lego-building skills to construct castles piece by piece. They'll also need to gather materials to build walls, bridges, and anything else they think will help stop the 'Horrors' from getting through their defense.

Developer Digital Sun (who you may also know as the developer of acclaimed roguelite Moonlighter) launched Cataclismo's Kickstarter campaign on October 10, and within less than three hours the project had already been funded 30%. By the next day, it had easily collected 50% of its funding, and by October 17 the entire goal had been reached - with another 24 days still left to go on the campaign.

We recently got a taste of Cataclismo by playing its demo during Steam Next Fest . News Editor Ali Jones was the one to try it out and said it had "the most promise of anything I've played so far in Steam Next Fest" - even after the stairs he had strategically placed got munched on by monsters. The event may be over but you can still try out Cataclismo's demo via Steam as well as contribute to its stretch goals on Kickstarter which include a photo mode and blueprint creation tool.