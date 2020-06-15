Operation: Tango revealed after debut at Future Games Show

More details have landed about Operation: Tango, a new title from Leap of Fate developer Clever Games, after the project was first unveiled at the Future Games Show over the weekend.

Described by Clever Games as an "espionage-themed cooperative adventure", Operation: Tango sees two players work together in the role of a special agent and elite hacker respectively, each using their unique skills and perspective to help each other out in "bringing a high-tech global menace to its knees."

Both players will need to remain in constant communication with one another to solve Operation: Tango's series of uniquely designed puzzles, taking place across a number of exotic locations rendered in a gorgeous art style inspired by the techno-age of augmented reality.

That focus on co-operation means that a good headset will be handy to play Operation: Tango, as it looks like Clever Plays is channelling the design of titles like Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes to offer a genuinely smart and satisfying brain train, not to mention a true test of your friendship with whomever you choose as Player 2.

Mattieu Bégin, co-founder and game designer at Clever Plays said in a press release: “When designing, my goal was to keep each player engaged, challenged, and communicating in a meaningful way at all times, so we really had to think through how people interact. It was really more like designing two games in tandem.”

Operation: Tango is heading to PC, PS4 and Xbox One in early 2021, and you can already wishlist the game on Steam here.

For more, check out the biggest new games of 2020 on the way, or watch the video below for the first look at Spider-Man: Miles Morales.