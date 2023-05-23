One Tears of the Kingdom player is documenting every NPC's reaction to naked Link

A Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player is documenting how the residents of Hyrule react to Link when he's got barely any clothes on.

Reddit user u/acidhouses has been sharing screenshots showing how various NPCs in Tears of the Kingdom react to an (almost) naked Link. Most of the responses have been hilarious, with various characters asking Link to cover himself up or commenting on how cold he must be wandering around in little to no clothes.

Some of my favorite responses include residents saying things like: "Well he's quite confident…" and "down to the skivvies, hm?", as well as Beedle saying "I thought I dressed light!" There are also some more direct reactions, such as Katta straight up telling Link to "put more clothes on!" We asked Acidhouses what their favorite one has been so far, to which they said: "Geez, that's tough. I think 'Where are your clothes?' from the Zora who is also without clothing."

The 'Things people say when Link is naked' series comprises four parts, with each post containing around 20 screenshots - so there's a lot to see. As for whether the series will continue beyond that, the Reddit user tells us: "I originally only planned to do three parts, but other commenters have been very helpful in mentioning other instances that I've expanded my screenshots to at least Part 5."

So how did the idea even come about? According to Acidhouses, they usually play characters without any armor on (e.g.: in the Souls series and World of Warcraft), so it seems they were just doing the same when playing Tears of the Kingdom and discovered a trend amongst Hyrule residents.

It's interesting to see that Tears of the Kingdom's developers went to the effort of giving all of the NPCs their own reactions to Link in this specific state. It's even more impressive when you remember that there's a chance some players may never parade Link around in his underwear, so could completely miss all of these interactions.

It looks like other Tears of the Kingdom players are also getting a lot of joy out of seeing Link's naked adventures. One of the best fan reactions I've seen so far is the Reddit user that said: "The Gorons have less clothing than Link and yet still have the audacity to judge" - because it is absolutely true.

This is just one of the ways Tears of the Kingdom players have kept themselves busy since the Breath of the Wild sequel was released a couple of weeks ago. In case you missed it, Tears of the Kingdom players have been coming up with creative ways to torture Koroks - which is probably not what Nintendo expected fans to ever be doing.