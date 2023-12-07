One of Steam's most-anticipated city builders is about to get even better

Pioneers of Patagonia is one of the most-anticipated city builders on Steam, and when it launches into early access next week, it'll get even more exciting.

The biggest city builder of the recent Steam Next Fest and the fifth-highest example of its genre on the overall wishlist charts (behind juggernauts like Frostpunk 2 and Manor Lords), Pioneers of Patagonia is the new game from Volker Wertich. Wertich is a city building pioneer himself, having arguably thrust the genre into the mainstream when he created The Settlers, and his new efforts recaptures the relaxed vibes of the series impeccably.

Pioneers of Patagonia hits early access on Dec 13, and developer Envision Entertainment showed GamesRadar+ some of what's making its way to the game once it becomes available to buy. The headline change is a map generator, which will create new landscapes for you to explore inside 60 seconds. But as early access brings new threats, those maps won't be simple idylls.

A new conflict feature will being thieves, bandits, spectres, and werewolves to harass your pioneers. To protect your people, you'll have to train an array of different fighters to keep your settlement safe, from rangers that will detect incoming thieves to Fearnaughts who'll hunt down werewolves - as long as you can provide them with the silver weapons they need.

Thankfully it's not all bad news, as you'll also be able to take advantage of a new trade system to interact with other settlements on more peaceful terms. And Objectives will allow you to learn more about the inhabitants of the neutral villages you'll interact with, befriending and eventually allying with them to gain further control over the map.

That's a lot for this new launch, but Envision isn't done yet. It's already released its early access roadmap, with an economy update scheduled for February, and mining and co-op changes to follow, along with new units, enemies, buildings, and more, alongside ongoing quality of life improvements, which are already being worked on.

