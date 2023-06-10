Exciting new footage for the upcoming Viking-themed twin-stick shooter and roguelite Odinfall just dropped at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

It shows off the fast-paced gameplay, endless weaponry, and robotic deities you’ll be battling in Odinfall this summer.



With the first Ragnarok leaving an apocalyptic wasteland, Odin and the other Norse gods have become robots and are hellbent on trying to bring about a second Ragnarok. So, it’s down to you to fight your way through procedurally generated, post-apocalyptic wastes and ruined Viking cities to put an end to Odin’s schemes and gather upgrades to bolster your robot god-killing powers.

Swedish developer Ember Paw Games are crafting one of the weirdest roguelikes out there, and this is best exemplified by its roster of upgradeable and customizable heroes with unique abilities. There’s the Cyberserker, who’s robotic arm makes them an excellent god-punching pugilist, the Dwarf, who can mine gold to enhance their gear, and a Viking Moose! There’s also the Dark Elf, and Gnome, but even more characters will join the fray for free during Odinfall’s early access period.



However, Odinfall isn’t a twin-stick shooter for nothing, as Odinfall provides heaps of melee and ranged weapons for you to blast the robo-Allfather and his minions with – from miniguns, shotguns, and bows to daggers, axes, swords, and pistols. What’s more is that each weapon can be heavily modified to provide extra benefits such as tracking bullets, multiple shots at once, acid damage, or even healing. With each run you’ll be charging through the apocalypse with a unique armory at your disposal.



Odinfall launches on Steam Early Access this summer! Be sure to add it to your Steam Wishlist now and follow Odinfall on Twitter to get the latest news.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.