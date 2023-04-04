Nintendo Switch Online’s new Pokemon game doesn’t really address the ongoing preservation problem

Pokemon Stadium is coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this month, but it's not quite enough to make up for fans losing access to 75% of all Pokemon games last month.

After announcing that it was coming to the service last year, on April 4 Nintendo revealed that Pokemon Stadium (which was originally released for the Nintendo 64 back in 1999) would be heading to the N64 library for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on April 12, 2023.

This is great news for those who don't own a Nintendo 64 anymore, as it gives fans access to a game that was otherwise unplayable unless they had the original console and cartridge. The 3D turn-based game features Pokemon from Pokemon Yellow, Red, and Blue and sees Trainers go up against other players, as well as CPU, to battle Pokemon and play a range of mini-games.

Hey Trainers! #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members can play the #Nintendo64 classic Pokémon Stadium – now featuring online multiplayer battles – when it arrives on 12/04! pic.twitter.com/5joAY3lWgHApril 4, 2023 See more

Although fans are glad to see Nintendo bringing back more classic Pokemon titles, it doesn't quite make up for the amount it took away when the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops closed their doors for good last month.

Shortly before the stores shut down, it was discovered that 75% of all Pokemon titles will disappear commercially when Nintendo closes the 3DS and Wii U eShops - including fan-favorite mainline games such as Pokemon Red and Blue, Pokemon Yellow, Pokemon Gold and Silver, Pokemon X and Y, Pokemon Sun and Moon, and more.

There's still always a chance that some of these games could also make their way to Nintendo Switch Online, especially those very first Pokemon games now that we have the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulator on Nintendo Switch , but right now there's no way to purchase these games unless you buy a pre-owned copy of the original cartridge/disc.