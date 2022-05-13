Nintendo clears up next console "concerns" mistranslation from financial results briefing

It was previously thought that Nintendo was "concerned" about a Nintendo Switch follow-up

Nintendo has released an official translation of its financial results briefing following a misunderstanding that led many to believe its president was "concerned" about a Switch successor.

Originally published on May 10, Nintendo has re-released its financial results briefing for the fiscal year (that ended in March 2022) in English. In the original version, it was thought that Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa expressed concern about the transition to the company’s next console following the Switch.

It has since been revealed, in the Nintendo translated version, that what Furukawa actually said was: "We recognize that one of our tasks is ensuring the transition to future generations of hardware is as smooth as possible," when asked if the company president has plans on how to shift from the Nintendo Switch to the next generation of hardware.

It’s been six years since the release of the Nintendo Switch and so you can’t blame fans for thinking about what’s coming next in the Nintendo pipeline. Not long after the release of the handheld hybrid back in 2017, predictions surrounding a more powerful version of the console began circulating, and so, the Nintendo Switch Pro rumour was born.

We did get a Nintendo Switch revision in 2021 in the form of the Nintendo Switch OLED , however there are still some people that believe that the Nintendo Switch Pro is still on the way. This theory was made even more plausible as recently as March of this year when a massive Nvidia leak reignited Nintendo Switch Pro speculation . It also doesn’t help that Furukawa himself has recently changed the way he addresses the Switch Pro rumour.