Imagine what it would be like to arrive at the most pivotal events of the 1930s, a press pass tucked into your fedora, so you can catch some of the biggest scoops of the era. Well with News Tower, you can make that a reality when it launches into Early Access this Fall.

News Tower

Before you can chase down those Pulitzer prize-winning stories, you need to start building and managing your tower, as seen during the Twin Sails Interactive montage at the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro. To get your newspaper off the ground you'll need everything from printing presses and typesetting to newsrooms and sales, with their locations in the layout you design determining how effectively they all function.

With that established, you can then set the editorial line and decide which stories you want your team of journalists to investigate – do you tackle big areas such as the Prohibition, the mafia, and the Great Depression, or keep your focus on more local issues. You also get to choose how much fact-checking is involved with your output, to determine if you always want to get to the truth or are happy to publish sensationalist gossip to titillate your readership.

You also need to think carefully about which areas you investigate, and how much you decide to publish in your stories. Upset the wrong people and your circulation numbers may not be the only thing taking a hit, as your tower itself is at risk of damage. However, if you tread a careful line while keeping your staff happy, you can expand throughout New York to become the biggest media mogul in the city, keeping the population informed and entertained.

