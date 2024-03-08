The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

This week, there's no shortage of new movies and shows to get stuck into on Netflix, Disney Plus, and the other big streamers, from a multi-Oscar nominee to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's latest project. The latter is Damsel, a fantasy flick out now on Netflix, and that's not the only new release from the platform this week: Guy Ritchie's new series The Gentlemen (a spin-off from his movie of the same name) is now streaming, along with German sci-fi show The Signal.

Over on Hulu (or Disney Plus, depending on what side of the pond you're on), viewers can catch Poor Things, the latest movie from Yorgos Lanthimos starring Emma Stone, and the second season of offbeat superhero series Extraordinary. In the US, Max subscribers can tune into Kate Winslet's new political satire The Regime, while UK Netflix audiences can catch The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves' 2021 return to the hit sci-fi franchise.

Damsel

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown swaps the Upside Down for a dragon's lair in new Netflix fantasy movie Damsel. She plays Elodie, a noblewoman betrothed to a prince who realizes, too late, that their marriage was a front to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt. Stuck in a cave with a dangerous, fire-breathing dragon, Elodie must save herself. Directed by 28 Weeks Later helmer Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the cast also includes Angela Bassett, Ray Winstone, and Robin Wright.

For more on the movie, check out our interview with director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo about working with Millie Bobby Brown and being inspired by Alien and Alfred Hitchcock.

Poor Things

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Poor Things, which is up for 11 Oscars at this Sunday's Academy Awards, is now streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. Emma Stone is Bella Baxter, a woman reanimated using the brain of her unborn child by an unconventional scientist (Willem Dafoe). Hungry to learn more about the world and herself, she embarks on a globe-trotting journey of self-discovery with debauched lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo). Directed by The Favourite helmer Yorgos Lanthimos, expect plenty of unconventional humor and awkward sex scenes.

For more on the movie, check out our interviews with Emma Stone about the film's "necessary" sex scenes and her improvised movements as Bella and with Ramy Youssef, who plays scientist Max McCandles.

The Gentlemen

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Theo James stars in The Gentlemen, a new Netflix series from Guy Ritchie that serves as a spin-off to his 2019 movie of the same name. James plays Eddie Halstead who, having inherited a large estate from his father, quickly learns that the land is part of Mickey Pearson's (the character played by Matthew McConaughey in the movie) cannabis-growing empire. The cast of the action-packed comedy also includes Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, and Ray Winstone and all eight episodes are streaming now.

Extraordinary season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Superhero comedy Extraordinary returns for a second season on Disney Plus (or Hulu, if you're in the US). The series follows Jen (Máiréad Tyers), a young woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower – except her. In season 2, Jen is going even further to try and discover her power, whatever that may be, while her personal life continues to provide more chaos than she'd prefer. Derry Girls' Siobhán McSweeney returns as Jen's mother, while new cast members for the latest installment include comedian Julian Barrett and a cameo from UK acting legend Derek Jacobi.

The Signal

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New German-language sci-fi series follows scientist Paula (Peri Baumeister), who disappears without a trace on her way home from a mission on the International Space Station. While she was up there, she made an unbelievable discovery, and back on Earth her husband and daughter attempt to piece together what happened – trying to decode messages from Paula, they realize that this is valuable information that could put their lives at risk. The limited series consists of four episodes, which are all streaming now.

The Regime

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Kate Winslet stars in The Regime, a new satirical miniseries set in a fictional European country where Winslet is Elena Vernham, an authoritarian chancellor whose regime is slowly starting to crumble around her. Andrea Riseborough and Heart of Stone's Matthias Schoenaerts play two of Elena's closest advisors, while Hugh Grant plays the former chancellor who was ousted seven years previously. The first episode is available to stream now, with the rest of the season releasing weekly on Sundays. For UK viewers, the series will be crossing the pond next month via NOW.

The Matrix Resurrections

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

In The Matrix Resurrections, Lana Wachowski's 2021 follow-up to the original trilogy, Keanu Reeves' Thomas Anderson is faced with the choice to follow the white rabbit once more, while the Matrix itself is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before. Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt also return to the series, while new additions to the franchise's cast include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra.

