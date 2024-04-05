The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

If you're at a loose end this weekend, you're in luck: there's a bumper crop of new TV shows arriving on streaming (and a few great movies to boot). Netflix offers up Ripley, a new take on Patricia Highsmith's novels starring Andrew Scott, and Parasyte: The Grey, an adaptation of a hit sci-fi manga. Over on Apple TV Plus, Colin Farrell stars in new crime drama Sugar, while Maya Rudolph returns for a second season of her comedy series Loot.

As for movies, there's Scoop on Netflix, which dramatizes *that* Prince Andrew interview on the BBC's Newsnight, starring Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson. On Disney Plus, you can finally watch Disney's 100th anniversary animated movie, Wish, and US audiences can catch critically acclaimed drama The Zone of Interest on Max.

Ripley

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Andrew Scott takes on the role of unscrupulous conman Tom Ripley in this new Netflix show, serving a fresh take on the tale made famous by the 1999 movie The Talented Mr. Ripley, starring Matt Damon in the titular role. Based on the Tom Ripley novels by Patricia Highsmith, Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning also star as Dickie Greenleaf and his girlfriend Marge Sherwood, while Steven Zaillian, whose previous screenwriting credits include Gangs of New York and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, is writing and directing.

Parasyte: The Grey

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Directed and co-written by Train to Busan helmer Yeon Sang-ho, Parasyte: The Grey is based on the manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki and follows a group of parasitic creatures that fall to Earth from outer space and begin controlling humans. Except Jeong Su-in (Jeon So-nee), who manages to resist the parasite who latches onto her after a near-fatal traffic accident and is forced to coexist with the creature. Not quite human and not quite parasite, Su-in must find her place in a newly divided world.

Scoop

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New Netflix movie Scoop tells the true story behind the BBC's infamous 2019 Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew. Rufus Sewell plays the disgraced royal, while Gillian Anderson is Emily Maitlis, the journalist who conducted the interview. Billie Piper says Sam McAllister, the producer who set things up behind the scenes, and the cast also includes Keeley Hawes and Sex Education's Connor Swindells. Philip Martin, who previously worked on The Crown, was in the director's chair, and Your Honor showrunner Peter Moffat penned the script.

Sugar

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Sugar stars Colin Farrell as John Sugar, a private investigator on the case of the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer. But, as he tries to find out what happened to Olivia, he ends up unearthing several Siegel family secrets (some long-buried, some much more recent) in the process. The cast also includes Sandman's Kirby, The Wire's Amy Ryan, Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn, and Succession's James Cromwell. The first two episodes are available now and new episodes will drop every Friday.

Wish

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Disney's latest animated movie, Wish, is now available to watch at home. Ariana DeBose voices Asha, a young girl who lives in the kingdom of Rosas, where everyone must surrender their wish to King Magnifico (Chris Pine) when they turn 18 – and only a lucky few ever get them back. When Asha wishes on a star and gets a little more than she bargained for, though, she and her friends set out to change the way things work, and help everyone's wishes come true.

Loot season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Maya Rudolph returns for the second season of comedy series Loot as Molly, a woman getting to grips with her new wealth after divorcing her tech billionaire husband (Adam Scott). In season 2, Molly is "fabulously single but not particularly independent" and struggling with her promise to donate the entirety of her newfound fortune. Plus, there are some new additions to the cast, including Tony Hawk and The Handmaid's Tale's OT Fagbenle. The first two episodes are streaming now, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

The Zone of Interest

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Under the Skin director Jonathan Glazer's haunting Holocaust drama is now streaming on Max. Christian Friedel plays Rudolf Höss, the commandant of Auschwitz concentration camp, while Sandra Hüller is his wife Hedwig. The film follows the mundanities of their family's domestic life in an idyllic house in the shadow of the camp and has been praised for its portrayal of the banality of evil. The movie was nominated for five Oscars and won Best International Feature Film and Best Sound.

