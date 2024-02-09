The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Well, you've made it through another week. That can only mean one thing: it's time to kick back in front of the TV, and there are plenty of new movies and TV shows to add to your watch list this weekend.

For starters, Halo season 2 has arrived on Paramount Plus, taking us back to the world of Master Chief and Cortana, while Netflix's new romantic drama One Day provides a pre-Valentine's Day dose of heartbreak and humor. And, over in the UK, Our Flag Means Death season 2 has finally arrived on BBC iPlayer, with all episodes of the pirate comedy streaming now.

As for movies, The Marvels is now streaming on Disney Plus, so you can catch the MCU's latest big-screen offering at home. Plus, star-studded Sundance movie Suncoast is now on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus elsewhere, Paul Mescal's breakout movie Aftersun is streaming on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Riverdale's Camila Mendes stars in transatlantic rom-com Upgraded on Prime Video.

Halo season 2

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Master Chief returns: Halo returns for a second season on Paramount Plus. Per the streamer's official synopsis, ​​"Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. As humanity's best hope for winning the war, John-117 discovers his deep connection to a mysterious alien structure that holds the key to humankind's salvation, or its destruction – the Halo." The first two episodes are available to stream now, with subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday.

For more on the show, check out our interview with showrunner David Wiener and actor Joseph Morgan , who plays ONI officer James Ackerson.

One Day

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

David Nicholls' bestselling romance novel (previously adapted for the screen in a movie starring Anne Hathaway) gets a new lease of life from Netflix in this new series. Centering Dexter (Leo Woodall) and Emma (Ambika Mod), two friends who meet by chance on the night of their university graduation, each episode checks in with the duo on the same day in July over the course of 20 years. Heartbreaking and hilarious in equal measure, Dexter and Emma's will-they-won't-they relationship will thaw even the hardest of hearts.

The Marvels

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The Captain Marvel sequel sees Brie Larson return as Carol Danvers and she's joined by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), for round two. The trio is drawn together when they find themselves switching places every time they use their powers – which puts them in good stead for teaming up to take down Kree leader Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who's on a vengeance-fuelled mission that puts the universe at risk.

For more on the MCU's latest check out our guides to The Marvels ending explained, The Marvels post-credits explained, and all The Marvels cameos you may not have caught.

Aftersun

(Image credit: Cinetic)

Available: UK

Watch now: BBC iPlayer

If you recently caught All of Us Strangers in cinemas and haven't had enough of Paul Mescal making you cry yet, try Aftersun, streaming on BBC iPlayer after it airs on BBC Two this Sunday. Mescal stars in this poignant drama as Calum, a young father on holiday in Turkey with his 11-year-old daughter (played by Frankie Corio) in the '90s. A nostalgic portrait of memory and grief, director Charlotte Wells' debut feature still manages to make you laugh, and Corio has a star-making turn as precocious Sophie.

Suncoast

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

After premiering at this year's Sundance Film Festival and a limited theatrical run in the US, coming-of-age drama Suncoast is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus. The Last of Us' Nico Parker stars as Doris, a teenager helping her audacious mother (Laura Linney) care for her sick brother. Based on debut director Laura Chinn's own experiences, Doris strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson), who's protesting a landmark medical case.

Our Flag Means Death season 2

(Image credit: Max)

Available: UK

Watch now: BBC iPlayer

Our Flag Means Death's second season finally arrives in the UK, several months after its US premiere. In that time, the show has been canceled, so enjoy these new episodes while you can. Season 2 takes us back aboard the Revenge and onto the high seas with Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), and co. – and a new season means new faces too, including Ruibo Qian's mysterious Susan. All episodes are available to stream now, but they're airing weekly on BBC Two if you prefer to tune in on terrestrial telly.

For more on the series, check out our interview with showrunner David Jenkins.

Upgraded

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Riverdale's Camila Mendes swaps… well, whatever Riverdale season 7 was for rom-coms with Upgraded. She plays Ana, an ambitious intern who meets Will (Shadow and Bone's Archie Renaux) after she's upgraded to first class on a flight to a work trip in London. The only catch: Will thinks Ana is her boss, and Ana doesn't correct him. This lie sets off a whirlwind of events, but the truth threatens to catch up with her eventually… Anthony Head, Marisa Tomei, and Derry Girls' Saoirse-Monica Jackson also star.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.