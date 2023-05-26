The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Welcome to another weekend and another batch of streaming recommendations. This week is chock full of new releases on all your favorite streaming platforms, so let's jump straight into it.

On Netflix, Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his TV show debut with spy actioner FUBAR, while Everything Everywhere All at Once co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite in American Born Chinese on Disney Plus. Seth Rogen has a new comedy series on Apple TV Plus with Platonic, which co-stars Rose Byrne, Rian Johnson's whodunnit series Poker Face is finally streaming in the UK on NOW (if you're in the US, you can already catch the show on Peacock).

As for movies, DC sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now available to watch at home if you're in the US on HBO's recently rebranded streamer Max. Plus, George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing is now on Prime Video in the US, and South Korean drama Broker is on Hulu.

FUBAR

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

He's back – but on the small screen. That's right, Arnie is making his TV debut with the action-packed new Netflix series FUBAR, which follows a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Monica Barbaro) who discover they’ve both been secretly working as CIA operatives. Now, forced to team up, they must confront the fact everything they thought they knew about the other has been a lie. The cast also includes Jay Baruchel, Gabriel Luna, and Travis Van Winkle.

American Born Chinese

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

There's an Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion happening on Disney Plus, with Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu back together on-screen in American Born Chinese. The new series follows teenager Jin Wang (Ben Wang) who finds himself entangled in a battle between mythical Chinese gods after befriending the new exchange kid at his US high school.

Platonic

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

New comedy series Platonic stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen as Syvlia and Will, former best friends who reconnect after Will gets divorced. Created by Bros director Nicholas Stoller and his Friends From College co-showrunner Francesca Delbanco, Bros star Luke Macfarlane also stars as Sylvia's husband Charlie. The first three episodes are available to stream now, with subsequent episodes releasing on Apple TV Plus every Wednesday.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Set two years after 2019's Shazam!, the sequel sees the Shazamily fully established as Billy Batson (Asher Angel) tries to come to terms with his newfound powers as his adult alter ego (Zachary Levi). The sequel's antagonists, the daughters of the Titan Atlas, are played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler – Billy and co. will have to go head to head with powers unlike anything they've ever encountered before.

Three Thousand Years of Longing

(Image credit: Entertainment)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Based on A.S. Byatt's short story, 'The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye', the movie stars Tilda Swinton as an academic who encounters a Djinn, played by Idris Elba, while attending a conference in Istanbul. He offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past – eventually, she is convinced and makes a wish that surprises them both.

Broker

(Image credit: Picturehouse Entertainment)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Broker is the latest movie from Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda and follows two men, played by Parasite's Song Kang-ho and Gang Dong-won, who run an illegal business that involves stealing babies from their church's 'baby box' and selling them on the adoption black market. When a woman changes her mind and returns to the church for her abandoned child, she encounters the pair and joins them on a road trip to meet the baby's new adoptive parents.

Poker Face

(Image credit: Peacock)

Available: UK

Watch now: NOW

Natasha Lyonne stars in Poker Face, a case-of-the-week whodunnit mystery series from Knives Out director Rian Johnson. Lyonne plays Charlie, a casino worker with the ability to tell when someone is lying, an ability that leads her to cross paths with a variety of colorful characters, played by a revolving door of A-list supporting cast members that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Hong Chau, Tim Blake Nelson, Stephanie Hsu, and Adrien Brody.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.