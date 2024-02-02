The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend approaches, so does another batch of streaming recommendations – and, this week, it's a bumper crop of new TV shows. Over on Prime Video, Donald Glover co-stars and co-creates Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a fresh take on the 2005 movie of the same name that sees a pair of spies thrust into an arranged marriage. Meanwhile, Korean hit A Bloody Lucky Day arrives on Paramount Plus, US viewers can catch up with The Tourist season 1 on Netflix, and Hulu's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans delves into writer Truman Capote's real-life spat with New York City socialites with an all-star cast.

On Disney Plus, the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians comes to an end with an action-packed finale and Marvel takes us behind the scenes of Echo with a new installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. It's a quiet week for new movies, but you can catch Orion and the Dark on Netflix, an off-beat family-friendly animation written by Charlie Kaufman.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

New comedy series Mr. & Mrs. Smith brings a twist to the 2005 spy movie, with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine taking on the roles made famous by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In this version, however, the pair of spies are strangers offered high-flying espionage jobs with a twist: they have to take on new identities that come with an arranged marriage. Parker Posey, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano will also make appearances in the eight-part series, and all episodes are streaming now.

Orion and the Dark

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

When you think of Charlie Kaufman, you probably don't think of an animated family-friendly movie, but Orion and the Dark is here to change that. The Adaptation and I'm Thinking of Ending Things helmer penned the screenplay for this new Netflix movie, which follows shy, anxious elementary schooler Orion as he's paid a visit by the personification of his biggest fear: the Dark. Narrated by none other than Werner Herzog, the film's voice cast also includes Jacob Tremblay, Angela Bassett, and Paul Walter Hauser.

A Bloody Lucky Day

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Korean thriller series A Bloody Lucky Day goes international after releasing on Paramount Plus this week. When taxi driver Oh Taek (Lee Sung-min) is offered a long-distance but well-paid job, he reluctantly agrees, but soon discovers that his passenger is a serial killer. Embarking on the long drive, Oh Taek must keep his wits about him and use all his resourcefulness to survive the journey. The cast also includes Oldboy's Yoo Yeon-seok and Parasite's Lee Jung-eun, and all episodes are available to watch now.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians finale

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has come to an end on Disney Plus. The season finale sees the late Lance Riddick take to the screen as king of the gods Zeus (in his final live-action TV role), and things get pretty dicey for Percy (Walker Scobell) and co. Season 2 hasn't officially been greenlit yet, but a writers' room is currently underway – and that mid-credits scene has left us hungry for more demigod action.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Echo

(Image credit: Marvel)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Go behind the scenes of Hawkeye spin-off Echo, Marvel's most recent small-screen release, with the latest installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like previous episodes on titles including Loki season 2 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive on-set footage and interviews with cast and crew to give us the lowdown on how Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez was brought into the spotlight for her own series.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

(Image credit: FX)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Anthology series Feud (which previously dramatized the behind-the-scenes drama between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis while filming Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?) returns for a second season and, this time, attentions are turned to '50s and '60s high society in New York City. When writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) uses a group of socialites' scandalous lives to pen a damning and exposing novel, the group of women vow to ruin his life in revenge. The ensemble cast includes Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald.

The Tourist season 1

(Image credit: BBC)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

With the second season of The Tourist arriving on US Netflix in a matter of weeks (it's already available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK), subscribers can catch up on season 1 in preparation for the return of the thriller series. It follows a man, played by Jamie Dornan, who wakes up after a car accident in the Australian outback with no memory of who he is, what happened, or how he got there. Attempting to piece together his own life, he realizes it's only a matter of time before his past catches up with him.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.