The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around (and a long one at that if you're reading this from the US) means another batch of streaming recommendations. There are plenty of new releases on our list this week, but we're starting things off by throwing it back to the '90s with Batman: The Animated series – the whole of the (pretty lengthy) first season is now streaming on Netflix. That's not the streamer's only new release this week, either. You can also choose from new animated family movie Leo, starring Adam Sandler, and reality TV show Squid Game: The Challenge, based on the Korean drama series.

Over on Hulu, Fargo season 5 has arrived, starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Joe Keery, and Keery's Stranger Things co-star Maya Hawke stars in dark comedy The Kill Room on Prime Video in the UK.

And, if you're in the mood for something spooky as the festive season beckons, critically acclaimed horror movie Evil Dead Rise is now streaming on Prime Video in the US and Hercule Poirot's latest adventure, A Haunting in Venice, is out now on Disney Plus.

Batman: The Animated Series

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Holy streaming, Batman! The first season of Batman: The Animated Series, which originally aired between 1992 and 1993, has swooped onto Netflix. While it may only be one season at the moment – but that just so happens to consist of 65 episodes, which should be enough to tide you over for now. The popular animated show has a stacked voice cast, including Mark Hamill as the Joker and Ron Perlman as Clayface, along with Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, Arleen Sorkin as Harley Quinn, and Loren Lester as Dick Grayson.

Fargo season 5

(Image credit: FX)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Dot Lyon, played by Juno Temple, a seemingly unassuming housewife who's hiding a pretty unscrupulous past. When she manages to outsmart two kidnappers a little too easily (with a homemade flame thrower, among other things), the authorities smell something a little fishy, and Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) and his hapless Gator (Joe Keery) are soon hot on her heels.

Leo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Adam Sandler is Leo, a lizard living in an elementary school classroom in the new animated movie of the same name. At the ripe old age of 74, Leo has been stuck in the same terrarium with the same turtle (Bill Burr) for decades. Things suddenly change, however, when he finds out that he only has a year left to live, and he becomes determined to experience life on the other side of the glass. Of course, escape doesn't prove to be a simple task…

Squid Game: The Challenge

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

You've seen the Korean drama, now get ready for the real-life version of Squid Game. Well, sort of. The stakes in Netflix's new game show are (obviously) not as high as in the hit drama, and the prize money isn't quite as hefty as the reward in the original series. It's no small sum, though – the winner will take home $4.56 million, the largest single cash prize in game show history. 456 contestants start battling it out for the prize – but only one can win.

Evil Dead Rise

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

The Deadites are back! The latest installment in the Evil Dead franchise, released in theaters earlier this past spring, is now on Netflix in the UK (after releasing on Max earlier this year). Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland star as estranged sisters Beth and Ellie, whose reunion is disrupted when their kids find a certain mysterious book and unleash an all-powerful demon…

For more on the movie, check out our chat with stars Sutherland and Sullivan, or our spoiler-free conversation with director Lee Cronin.

A Haunting in Venice

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot returns to solve more mysteries in A Haunting in Venice – and, this time, things get a little spooky… Based on Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party, a now-retired and jaded Poirot finds himself reluctantly a seance. When one of the other guests ends up dead, however, he must once again get to the bottom of whodunnit. The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, and Jamie Dornan.

The Kill Room

(Image credit: Shout! Studios)

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video

Pulp Fiction co-stars Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson reunite in dark comedy The Kill Room, alongside Joe Manganiello and Thurman's real-life daughter Maya Hawke. Directed by Friendsgiving helmer Nicol Paone, it follows a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns a hitman into an overnight sensation in the avant garde art world. The movie had a limited theatrical release in the US back in September, but now you can stream it in the UK via Prime Video.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.