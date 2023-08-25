The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means we're back with another batch of streaming recommendations – and it's been a bumper week of new releases.

New Star Wars series Ahsoka kicks off on Disney Plus and Invasion returns for a second season on Apple TV Plus, while season 2 of Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That… wraps up on Max in the US and NOW in the UK. Plus, for UK viewers, Starstruck season 3 arrives on BBC iPlayer this Bank Holiday Monday.

As for movies, three members of the Sandler family star in new coming-of-age comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings fantasy fun to Prime Video in the US, and eco-thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline arrives on Hulu.

Ahsoka

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Rosario Dawson is back as the titular former Jedi in Ahsoka Tano. The character originated in the animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels, but Dawson took on the role in live-action in The Mandalorian season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett, and now she's taking center stage alongside a cast that includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Lars Mikkelsen, and the late Ray Stevenson. The first two episodes are available to stream now, with subsequent episodes being released every Tuesday evening in the US (and very, very early Wednesday morning in the UK).

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Comedy-drama You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is a family affair – Adam Sandler stars and produces, along with his two teenage daughters Sunny and Sadie. Sunny plays Stacy, who's been planning her bat mitzvah with her best friend Lydia for as long as she can remember. That is, until school drama and the attention of a particular boy throw a spanner in the works and cause a rift between the two best friends. Will they make up before the big day? You can probably guess the answer, but it's a sweet-natured movie nonetheless.

Invasion season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Sci-fi series Invasion returns for a second season on Apple TV Plus. The latest installment picks up four months after the events of season 1, and the alien invasion has become a full-scale takeover of Earth. Humans are trying to communicate with the invading force, but the aliens seem ready to go to war for the planet. Returning cast members include Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, and Shioli Kutsuna. The season premiere is out now, and new episodes will air every Wednesday.

And Just Like That… season 2 finale

(Image credit: Max)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: Max in the US, NOW in the UK

And Just Like That… season 2 has come to an end – and Kim Cattrall finally made her long-awaited cameo as Samantha in the Sex and the City sequel series. Elsewhere, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) bids goodbye to her beloved apartment with a dinner party, and her relationship with Aidan reaches a critical stage. There's relationship drama for Miranda, too. It's not the end of the road for the big three, either – the show has just been renewed for a third season.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Based on the beloved tabletop RPG, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sees a ragtag bunch band together to save Edgin the bard (Chris Pine)'s daughter from her nefarious guardian Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant), battling magic and mythical creatures along the way. Pine's lute-playing antihero is joined by Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Regé-Jean Page, and the movie was directed by Game Night helmers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

For more on Honor Among Thieves, check out our interview with Smith and Lillis.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

(Image credit: vertigo)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

How to Blow Up a Pipeline follows a group of eight young people who decide to blow up an oil pipeline in Texas. The film explores each person's reasons for getting involved in the cause, from health issues caused by the climate crisis to personal resentments towards the oil company, before culminating in a tense eco-thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. The cast includes Ariela Barer, Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, and Lukas Gage.

Starstruck season 3

(Image credit: BBC/Max)

Available: UK

Watch now: BBC iPlayer

Starstruck is back, with new escapades for down-on-her-luck London-based New Zealander Jessie (Rose Matafeo). The series charts the heartwarming, heartbreaking, and tumultuous relationship between her and Tom (Nikesh Patel), an A-list movie star, after the pair have a drunken one-night stand on New Year's Eve. Set two years after the events of season 2, it seems like a lot has changed in Jessie and Tom's lives. Matafeo is also making her directorial debut in the new season.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.