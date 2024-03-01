The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, we're back with another batch of streaming recommendations. It's a strong week for movies, with brand-new sci-fi drama Spaceman taking Adam Sandler to new dimensions on Netflix, Ridley Scott's historical epic Napoleon arriving on Apple TV Plus, and Sofia Coppola's latest film Priscilla hitting MUBI in the UK.

As for TV shows, Hulu and Disney have a sprawling action-packed political drama to rival Game of Thrones with Shōgun. Elsewhere, Rye Lane breakout star Vivian Oparah stars in Prime Video's new UK comedy-drama Dead Hot, Noel Fielding puts a comically surreal twist on 18th Century history in Apple TV Plus' The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, and The Tourist season 2 finally arrives in the US via Netflix.

Spaceman

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Adam Sandler stars in Spaceman, a new sci-fi drama from Chernobyl director Johan Renck. He plays Jakub, an astronaut on a solitary mission to the edge of the solar system, who realizes that the life he left behind on Earth might not be waiting for him when he gets back. Desperate to give his marriage another shot, Jakub seeks advice from Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano), an extraterrestrial spider hiding in his ship. The cast also includes Carey Mulligan as Jakub's wife Lenka and Isabella Rossellini as his commanding officer.

Shōgun

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Game of Thrones meets feudal Japan in Shōgun, a new historical drama based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell. When English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) ends up shipwrecked in Japan, his path crosses with the powerful Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and the mysterious samurai Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai), and the scales of power threaten to tip irrevocably. The show was co-created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the latter of whom was a screenwriter on Top Gun: Maverick. The first two episodes are streaming now, with the rest releasing weekly on Tuesdays.

Napoleon

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Ridley Scott's latest is a Napoleon Bonaparte biopic like no other. If the press tour quotes from the director weren't enough to get you to the multiplex ("When I have issues with historians, I ask: 'Excuse me, mate, were you there? No? Well, shut the fuck up then.'"), you can now hit play on Apple TV Plus and see Joaquin Phoenix take on the role of the French emperor from the comfort of your own home. Vanessa Kirby is on top form as Napoleon's wife Josephine, and the cast also includes Madame Web's Tahar Rahim and House of the Dragon's Matthew Needham.

Dead Hot

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video

Rye Lane's Vivian Oparah – who was recently nominated for a BAFTA – stars alongside Extraordinary's Bilal Hasna in Dead Hot, a new comedy-drama about love and grief from showrunner Charlotte Coben (daughter of Fool Me Once author Harlan). The pair play Jess and Elliot, two friends bonded by the trauma of losing a loved one, Peter, who was Jess' twin brother and Elliot's first love. Five years after Peter disappeared, Elliot is on the cusp of moving on, until Jess is contacted by someone claiming to be Peter, which sets off a rapidly escalating chain of events.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Comedian and Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding stars in new Apple TV Plus comedy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. He plays the titular real-life 18th Century highwayman in a series of absurd, fictionalized adventures, featuring a supporting cast that's a who's who of British comedy. Keep an eye out for Hugh Bonneville, Tamsin Greig, Greg Davies, and Diane Morgan. The first two episodes are available to stream now, with the rest dropping every Friday.

Priscilla

Available: UK

Watch now: MUBI

In the wake of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, Sofia Coppola brings us a very different Graceland biopic with Priscilla. The movie starts off in '60s Germany when Priscilla Beaulieu is a 14-year-old schoolgirl meeting Elvis for the first time and culminates in their divorce a decade later, with Cailee Spaeny in the titular role and Saltburn's Jacob Elordi takes on the role of the King. Unfairly absent from this year's awards season conversation, expect Coppola's signature sumptuous production designs and intimate portrait of womanhood. For US audiences, the movie is currently streaming on Max.

The Tourist season 2

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Jamie Dornan returns for the second season of thriller series The Tourist. In the first installment, Dornan's Elliot was an amnesiac trying to rediscover his identity after waking up in the Australian outback, but season 2 sees him return to his Irish hometown. What he learned in the outback was only part of the story, it seems, and Elliot has more to learn about himself and his family. The new season was released last month in the UK and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

