The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

We've made it through another week and we're back with another batch of brand-new streaming recommendations to see you through the weekend, no matter what you're in the mood for. First up, The Lincoln Lawyer returns for a second season on Netflix after the first took the streamer by storm last year. Also new on Netflix is Wham!, a documentary about the titular pop group, and The Out-Laws, an action-comedy starring Pierce Brosnan and Adam DeVine.

If you want to wind things back for a dose of nostalgia, you can catch some of Disney's original short films from the early 20th Century on Disney Plus, newly restored, with more to come over the next couple of months. Meanwhile, Prime Video subscribers can catch recent movie releases 80 for Brady and The Portable Door, while Return to Seoul is now on MUBI in the UK.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer follows criminal defense lawyer and recovering addict Mickey Haller, (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) who works in the back of a chauffeur-driven car – a Lincoln Navigator – instead of an office as he takes on cases in Los Angeles. He's back for new challenges in season 2, which is adapted from Michael Connelly's novel The Fifth Witness, and sees Mickey called on to defend a long-standing client accused of murder. Part 2 will follow on August 3.

Wham!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Wham!, a new documentary about the titular pop band, follows the journey of George Michael and Andrew Ridgely from school friends to stardom through archive footage, interviews, concert footage, and home videos. The movie is helmed by Chris Smith, who also directed documentaries about Robert Downey Jr. and his late father and the failed Fyre festival for the streamer, and its release coincides with the 40th anniversary of Wham!'s debut album.

The Out-Laws

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Adam DeVine stars in The Out-Laws as Owen, a bank manager about to marry his fiancee Parker (Nina Dobrev). In the week before his wedding, however, his bank is held up by an infamous group of criminals – and he thinks they may be his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin), who have coincidentally just arrived in town… Adam Sandler was involved behind the scenes as a producer.

Walt Disney Animation Studios classic shorts

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Disney is releasing 27 of its classic shorts on Disney Plus over the next few months, with a batch arriving on July 7. The first set is made up of The Skeleton Dance, Building a Building, Bath Day, Figaro and Frankie, Goofy Gymnastics, and Aquamania – meaning you can kick back with vintage Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy stories. Each has been restored, too.

80 for Brady

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

80 for Brady sees Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field play four life-long friends who are big fans of the football team the New England Patriots – and their quarterback Tom Brady. The quartet win tickets to see the team play at the Super Bowl in Houston, and the movie follows their journey to the big game, which doesn't quite go to plan, with a chicken wing eating competition against Guy Fieri just one of the obstacles in their way.

The Portable Door

(Image credit: MGM)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Based on the novel of the same name by Tom Holt, The Portable Door follows two down-on-their-luck interns (Patrick Gibson and Sophie Wilde) working at a mysterious firm with unconventional employers – they're bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices. The cast includes Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz, and Miranda Otto. Jeffrey Walker directs from a screenplay by Leon Ford.

Return to Seoul

(Image credit: MUBI)

Available: UK

Watch now: MUBI

Return to Seoul sees 25-year-old Freddie (Park Ji-min) return to the South Korean capital for the first time since she was adopted by a French couple as a baby. At first reluctant to track down her biological parents, she decides to start the process, but things don't quite go to plan and Freddie finds herself having to face some uncomfortable truths. Directed by Davy Chou, the film also stars Oh Kwang-rok and Kim Sun-young.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.