Netflix's adorable stop-motion Pokemon series finally has a release date

The adorable stop-motion Pokemon series we saw during the last Pokemon Presents finally has a release date.

Earlier this year, we got our very first look at Pokemon Concierge - the upcoming stop-motion show coming to Netflix later this year. The show looks absolutely adorable with a cute teddy bear aesthetic as well as appearances from all of our favorite Pokemon. The good news is that we don't have to wait very long at all to check into the Pokemon Resort.

As revealed during Netflix's J-Content Presentation over the past weekend, we'll be able to meet concierge Haru, Psyduck, Chandelure, and many more Pokemon when Pokemon Concierge releases in December 2023.

Along with the release date, we also got to see a behind-the-scenes look at Pokemon Concierge - which has been crafted by Dwarf Studios, the studio responsible for fellow Netflix series Rilakkuma and Kaoru.

In the video, the voice actor for Haru, Non, takes us on a tour of the Pokemon Concierge set at Dwarf Studios where we get a sneak peek of some of the Pokemon we're going to see in the upcoming show, as well as find out some of the techniques the animators used to bring the Pokemon to life.

Set up alongside the gorgeous miniature props and sets, we can see fuzzy stop-motion puppets of Bulbasaur, Eevee, Panpour, Pansage, and Pansear. There's sure to be even more guests checking into the Pokemon Resort though, we'll just have to wait until the show to find out who they are.