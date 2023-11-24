Ncuti Gatwa made a touching cameo in Doctor Who movie An Adventure in Space and Time

Ncuti Gatwa has made his debut in the TARDIS – kind of. The upcoming Fifteenth Doctor made a surprise cameo in a rerun of the 2013 TV movie An Adventure in Space and Time, which aired on the UK's BBC Four last night (November 23).

Written by Mark Gatiss, the 2013 movie tells the story of Doctor Who's inception at the BBC in the early '60s and stars Brian Cox as Canadian TV producer Sydney Newman and David Bradley as the actor who played the First Doctor, William Hartnell.

In the original version of the film, which was released to coincide with the show's 50th anniversary, Hartnell looks up to see the current Doctor: Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor. Now, this new cut has given the movie a timely update for its 60th anniversary with Hartnell coming face-to-face with Gatwa and realizing the longevity and impact that Doctor Who will have on generations to come. You can watch the clip below.

OH MY GOD. WE GOT THIS SCENE WITH NCUTI GATWA #DoctorWho #DoctorWho60 pic.twitter.com/UX2oiMA7asNovember 23, 2023 See more

Gatwa is set to officially step into the TARDIS on December 25 for this year's Doctor Who Christmas special. Before then, however, David Tennant takes on the mantle of the Fourteenth Doctor in three anniversary specials. He'll be joined by Catherine Tate's Donna Noble as well as some new faces (and voices), including Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney as Donna's daughter Rose and Miriam Margolyes as the Meep.

The Star Beast, the first of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, arrives on November 25 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus elsewhere. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.