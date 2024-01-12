My Lethal Company crew struggles with 1,000 quota, but these great assets have managed 10,501 across 13 hours in an apparent world record

In a thus-far undisputed world record, a Lethal Company crew has managed to hand in 10,501 quota in an un-modded session, clearing a daunting 10,102 quota target and unlocking a new and frankly unthinkable target of 11,899.

Twitch streamer T4t0_Live recently managed the achievement with a group of friends, and shared their apparent record – which, at the very least, I haven't been able to disprove by looking into other quota caps posted online – with the Lethal Company subreddit. In a Reddit reply, T4t0 explained that the final run saw 55,571 worth of scrap collected across 72 in-game days, during which a mere 57 deaths were recorded. Now that's clean work.

As someone whose Lethal Company crew is regularly executed for failing to hit even 800 to 1,000 quota, often with two or more deaths per day, I have but one simple question: how the hell do you get this much scrap? In another reply , T4t0 says the solution is simple: "Extremely organized plays, good game knowledge, and luck of course."

Getting into specifics, T4t0 explains that storing excess scrap on the ship between excursions is the only way to amass enough loot to clear these ever-rising quota targets. "We actually went to Rend only after the first quota," he writes. "Never went to another moon again. Our final average was about 1100/day, which yielded a whopping 55k scrap over 72 days. It also helped that our quotas were extremely low the whole way through. After third quota we were almost at 10k saved up on our ship already." Separately, T4t0 said "we're calculating how much loot we have on our ship ourselves in a spreadsheet from the report screen at the end of each day."

"This run was 17 quotas fulfilled, and 11,899 was the 18th quota," he clarifies. "For comparison, our previous record was 9,920, and that was 15 fulfilled quotas, and the 9,920 was the 16th quota. We got extremely lucky with the quotas we rolled and were able to squeeze out two more quotas than previously, so it's really hard to tell what the limit actually is."

"Not to flex, but 12k worth of loot on your ship at a time is very low for 10k quota," he adds. "We almost hit 25k worth of loot at our peak, and would continue to stay above 20k for several quotas before starting to lose money."

How do you spend all that money? In a previous post about a slightly lower record – painfully shy of the 10,000 mark – T4t0 said "we just got all the ship upgrades and then we didn't really use our money, I think the only thing worth the money past that is jetpacks, the rest is kind of useless when you focus loot hoarding." I'm still going to stubbornly buy shovels, walkie talkies, and flashlights, but the advice of a 10k asset like this is definitely worth taking on board.