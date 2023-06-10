There are more furniture-shifting shenanigans on the horizon, with the Smooth Moves crew heading back to work again.

As the developer presentation and animated trailer shown during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel exclusively revealed, Moving Out 2 will be back in business soon.

In this sequel you'll once again take control of a F.A.R.T. (Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician), tasked with loading as many items as possible into the back of your removals truck before time runs out. This process is physics-based and how you approach it is entirely up to you – you can painstakingly pivot that couch through several doorways, or simply throw it through the nearest window to collect it outside.

You can take on all of these tasks solo or in local co-op with up to three friends, and for the first time there will also be the option for cross-play online multiplayer to maximize the pool of willing recruits to join your moving crew. The areas you'll be working in have expanded as well, offering inter-dimensional travel beyond the original setting of Packmore to wild new locations with their own unique items and challenges to contend with.

If you're worried that you or someone you plan to play the game with may struggle, then the team has got you covered with plenty of accessibility options to suit all needs, including an Assist mode to lend a helping hand. There's also a wide array of diverse cosmetic items to completely tailor your look, so everyone can see themselves represented in the game.

Moving Out 2 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, where you can wishlist it now on Steam.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.