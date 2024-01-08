MMO player hits the lottery to become the second-ever person to claim a 1-in-100,000,000 drop in a staggering 7 years

For only the second time in seven years, a lucky player has claimed one of the rarest MMO drops ever: a 1-in-100 million gem in Old School RuneScape.

Reddit user OhKyle, AKA OSRS player Coti, scored an uncut onyx from an aptly named "bag full of gems" on January 7, 2024, making them the second confirmed person in history to win this particular lottery.

This gem bag was introduced to OSRS way back in 2016 , and it wasn't until 2020 that somebody, a lucksack named enneUni, first managed to hit the 1-in-100 million odds and bag an onyx. The drop was so unbelievable that developer Jagex had to publicly confirm enneUni's achievement.

We can officially confirm that a player has received an uncut onyx from a gem bag. A 1/100,000,000 chance!Congratulations enneUni!! 🎉June 15, 2020 See more

I asked beloved Jagex community figure Mod Ash about Coti's drop, and sure enough, he confirmed that it's real. "Coti got it just before midnight UTC on 7th Jan on [world] 354," Mod Ash told me.

There are a few caveats to this feat of RNG, but none of them undermine the mind-boggling rarity of the drop. Firstly, uncut onyxes aren't actually that rare or valuable in OSRS, and the jewelry crafted from them is fairly common among high-level players. Lots of bosses drop onyxes, for instance. It's just that getting an uncut onyx in this exact way is a total moonshot.

Secondly, while every instance of gem bag loot has a 1 in 100 million shot at being an onyx, you get 40 gems from each bag, which means the practical onyx drop rate per bag is only 1 in 2.5 million. However, using the same logic as drops from OSRS bosses or clue scrolls that award multiple items at once, I'm still willing to call this onyx the rarest drop in the game, as the OSRS wiki does . In fact, with just two confirmed recipients, it's one of the rarest drops in any MMO, and indeed all of video games.

Last year, another OSRS player hit a triple drop so rare that people struggled to even calculate the odds.