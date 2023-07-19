The Lincoln Lawyer dethrones The Witcher from Netflix's #1 spot

The Lincoln Lawyer has knocked The Witcher off the top spot in Netflix's chart of its most-watched shows.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 has amassed 8.3 million total views and 35.3 million hours viewed, pushing it to the top of the streamer's global top 10 for English-language TV shows. The Witcher season 3 part 1, by contrast, is now in second place with 6.7 million total views and 32.1 million hours viewed over the same time period (July 10-16).

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 came out on July 6. It follows criminal defense lawyer and recovering addict Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who works in the back of a chauffeur-driven car – a Lincoln Navigator – instead of an office as he takes on cases in Los Angeles. He's back for new challenges in season 2, which is adapted from Michael Connelly's novel The Fifth Witness, and sees Mickey called on to defend a long-standing client accused of murder.

The Witcher season 3, meanwhile, is Henry Cavill's last outing in the fantasy series before Liam Hemsworth takes over the role of Geralt. The latest installment sees Geralt taking Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding, accompanied by Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). Upon arrival at the protected fortress of Aretuza, however, they discover they may have gotten more than they bargained for.

The second parts of The Witcher season 3 and The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 arrive on the streamer on July 27 and August 3, respectively. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows that you can watch right now.