Leaked Sims 4 expansion points to the ultimate millennial simulation - rental properties

The next Sims 4 expansion has reportedly leaked ahead of its announcement, and it might let players become landlords.

As spotted by @TheHenfordHen on Twitter, retailer Instant Gaming (who has leaked expansions prior to their reveal in the past) has listed brand-new The Sims 4 DLC that's supposedly set to release in December 2023. The rumored expansion is reportedly called 'Rental Houses' or 'For Rent' and seems to be related to, you guessed it, rental housing.

Since this is just a leak at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt - it's tricky to predict what the expansion could add to the life sim. The listing itself doesn't reveal anything about the supposed expansion and, according to Sims sleuths online, features a placeholder box art and release date.

It's important to remember that both EA and developer Maxis have yet to confirm anything officially. It also doesn't really add much credibility to the source, but the Instant Gaming Twitter account did reply to the tweet below and didn't exactly deny the leak, we'll let you come to your own conclusions on that one.

👀October 25, 2023 See more

A different leaker has shared more details about the possible new expansion, but again, we suggest you take all these features with a grain of salt for now. According to @ anadius on Twitter, the 'For Rent' expansion will let players' Sims manage multiple residential rental lots or move them in as tenants. "From potlucks to evictions, there's a lot to do and a bustling new world to do it in," the leaked expansion's description reportedly reads.

The Sims fans have also been sharing their opinions on the possible new expansion. "So… we become landlords???," one Twitter user has said , "Wow, a landlord simulator! The closest I'll get to actually owning property in this economy," another has sadly stated . "This feels like a game pack," another has criticized.

Others have pointed out that there are already rental properties in the game via other expansions (eg: City Living) but if the description above is anything to believe, it does seem like there's a lot more to do with the properties besides just moving into them. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if this ends up being true.