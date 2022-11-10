Kratos finally shows remorse for bullying that boat captain in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok's Kratos has undergone some character development in the sequel, so much so that he actually feels bad for the NPC he's been bullying for all these years.

As pointed out by Kotaku (opens in new tab), Kratos has changed a lot since becoming a dad. In the recently released God of War Ragnarok , he actually shows remorse for some of his past actions. Some may say it's too little too late but at least he's trying to make amends these days.

This should go without saying, but if you want really don't want to know even the smallest detail about what happens in God of War Ragnarok, we suggest you don't read on any further.

If you've played a lot of the God of War games, you're probably all too familiar with the boat captain NPC that accidentally became Kratos' punching bag throughout the early games. Well, in God of War Ragnarok, after freeing a large beast from a trap, Kratos reflects in the form of a journal entry where he talks about how the creature must have felt whilst in the trap. This then leads him to mention the boat captain that he "wronged" years before.

To put this into perspective, the poor boat captain has been suffering at the hands of Kratos since way back when he was battling monsters in Greece. In the first God of War game, Kratos finds the captain inside the Hydra King after defeating the beast. rather than offering to help him out though, he instead pulls the captain out halfway, steals the captain's key, and drops him back into the Hyrda. Absolutely bully behavior.

Instances like this continue in God of War 2, each time with the captain getting the short end of the stick. In God of War 3, and God of War 2018, the captain continues to make brief appearances to haunt Kratos for his past actions. At least now Kratos is finally setting a good example for his son, Atreus, and is starting to regret how he treated the captain previously. Heck, maybe one day we'll actually get an apology too.