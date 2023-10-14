John Constantine is back in a new Hellblazer miniseries - and he may be paying a visit to the Sandman

Chain-smoking occult investigator John Constantine returns in 2024 with Hellblazer: Dead In America. The new eight-issue series is written by Si Spurrier, drawn by Aaron Campbell and colored by Jordie Bellaire. The series is a sequel - and possibly a conclusion - to the same creative team's acclaimed 2019-2021 run.

Dead In America is both a part of DC's mature readers Black Label imprint, and the ongoing Sandman Universe, and hinges on Constantine trying to stop the sand from Dream's pouch being put to nefarious uses. Here's a first look at some cover art for the new series...

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics)

"Hellblazer is back," said writer Si Spurrier. "Between 2019 and 2021, Aaron Campbell and I chronicled John Constantine's sly progress through London. For 13 issues, the book dripped with heart and hate and rage - rage at the state of the world, rage at the state of our minds and lives. Those 13 issues were our poisonous love letter to the Constantines of the past - [Alan] Moore's, [Jamie] Delano's, [Garth] Ennis's. It was the best work we've ever done. And then it stopped. On a note of death and despair, with - like all magic - a heavy price levied. And now it's back. Because the cost doesn't count if we don't get to see it being paid. Because even dead things can make a difference."

Aaron Campbell said: "When the email came through informing Si and I that we had the greenlight to finish the John Constantine, Hellblazer story we began several years ago, I could hear something, just over my shoulder - a scraping metallic flick. Once, twice, three times a charm. Then a long, deep inhalation. I could almost smell the smoke and hear the words, 'You really thought I was gone for good, mate?'"

You can see a couple of pieces of Campbell's unlettered, uncolored art in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics)

DC's blurb for the new book hints at the tone of the piece, as well as an appearance from a prominent returning character...

"In John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America, John has cheated death once again - but his heart's not beating, his body is decaying, and he, his friend Nat, and his son Noah are on the run in America, wanted for murder. Naturally, it's all John's fault - it always is. But as it turns out, Dream himself needs John's help. Something terrible has taken root in America, and it's using the sand from Dream's pouch to impose its will. If John can put a stop to it, he might be able to parlay that favor into a chance to save all their lives - but he's going to need help from someone he hasn't spoken to in years. Someone he wasn't always…all that kind to. Someone…or some…Thing?"

Would that be a Swamp Thing, by any chance? Seems likely given that's where the character of Constantine first appeared, all the way back in 1985's Swamp Thing #37.

John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #1 is published by DC Comics on January 16, 2024.

Want to learn more about the comic origins of Dream and the rest of the Endless? Here's our guide to this very messed up family.