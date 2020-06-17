James Tynion gets conspiracy crazy with new Image series Department of Truth

Writer James Tynion IV and artist Martin Simmonds will take a mind-bending, horror-fueled dive into the world of conspiracy theories with a new ongoing Image Comics series titled Department of Truth, launching September 30.

"I think we all have a bit of a fascination with conspiracy theories — the more outlandish, the better. The human brain is always desperate to make connections, to make sense out of a chaotic world, and the answers we create often reveal our basest fears and delusions," Tynion told Entertainment Weekly, who announced the series alongside an exclusive preview of interior pages. "The Department of Truth is set in a world where all conspiracy theories are true, and stars a young man named Cole who must wade through the darkest shadows of the American Dream in search of something real. It's about the truths America wants to see about itself, and the ones it does not. It is a frightening conspiracy thriller and I am deeply excited for people to join us for the ride."

(Image credit: Image Comics)

Tynion elaborated on what Department of Truth is, and what its leading man Cole is up against in his newsletter, where he also shared the interior art and cover by Simmons, and cover by Jenny Frison seen here.

"Department of Truth is a story about conspiracy theories," Tynion explains. "It is the story of a young man named Cole Turner recruited into a shadowy organization within the United States government that makes sure that conspiracy theories stay conspiracy theories, a job that will push him to his own limits as he grapples with the nature of truth, history, the human condition, and the American dream. It is a conspiracy thriller, told with a horror edge."

(Image credit: Image Comics)

Tynion dug deeper, explaining the specific well-known conspiracy theories the series will delve into.

"The first issue will be oversized, with 32 pages of comic content. There are preview pages at the EW link, but here’s a little taste of the gorgeous Martin Simmonds work you’ll find inside. Every issue will build on the last, but is meant to be read standalone as well.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

"Each will highlight a different conspiracy theory. The first issue deals with Flat Earth Theory. The second with the Satanic Panic of the 80s. The third deals with False Flag conspiracy theories. I’ve got big plans for a lot of conspiracies, from UFOs and Chemtrails, to Reptillians and Atlantis, and obviously, the assassination of JFK.

"I’ve done more research for this book than any I’ve written in my career. The books I’ve bought, and the podcasts I’ve listened to have almost certainly put me on a dozen government lists, and I’m sure I’ll be on the rest of them by the time the series is done."

Department of Truth #1 is due out September 30.