Its the Big Lebowski in space with The Worst Dudes #1 preview

What if the Big Lebowski were set in outer space? That's kinda the idea behind the new creator-owned comic book series The Worst Dudes.

Writer Aubrey Sitterson and artist Tony Gregori have crafted an adults-only comic that its publisher, Dark Horse Comics, calls "hilarious, aggressively weird, willfully vulgar."

If that didn't get you interested, check out this preview of The Worst Dudes #1, colored by Lovern Kindzierski and lettered by Taylor Esposito.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tony Gregori/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics)) The Worst Dudes #1 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tony Gregori/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tony Gregori/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics))

The Worst Dudes stars a dirty cop, a disgraced back-up dancer, and a legitimate teen god on a mad hunt for a missing pop star. Think of it as Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas…. But in space.

(Image credit: Tony Gregori/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics))

"After the colossal success of No One Left to Fight, I knew we needed to follow it up with something entirely different," Sitterson says in The Worst Dudes' initial announcement. "That's why Tony and I cooked up a book so vile, so raunchy, so utterly odious, that it'll make your other comics turn yellow."

"I'm beyond thrilled to be working with the legendary Dark Horse Comics on The Worst Dudes," says Grigori. "I can't believe they're letting me draw giant [censored] pink [censored], and alien landscapes overflowing with [censored]!"

No, we didn't censor that - Grigori did.

The Worst Dudes #1 (of 5) goes on sale on June 2.

