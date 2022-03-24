Itorah, a 2.5D action-platformer inspired by the landscapes of Central and South America, just appeared at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

The trailer features the titular Itorah, a young woman who appears to be the only survivor of a mysterious event that caused the rest of humanity to vanish. In their place are strange masked beings and a plague that threatens to consume everything left after humanity's disappearance. You can buy Itorah on Steam right now with a limited time 15% discount (ends April 4) through the link below:

Buy Itorah now on Steam - and save 15% until April 4

As well as introducing players to the world of Nahucan - with its hand-painted environments drawing from everything from lush rainforests to stormy coastal cliffs - the latest trailer also shows off Itorah's impressive moves. Whether fighting back against her enemies with her trusty, talkative axe, and a wide array of combat animations, or using her skills to jump and dodge across puzzles and platform challenges, Itorah will need to be at her most agile in order to turn back the plague and restore mankind, especially when it comes to the game's imposing boss fights.

Despite the many challenges you'll face, however, you won't be completely alone as you fight across Nahucan. As well as fighting with your chatty axe in hand, you'll meet unique characters in your journey through the world - although some are likely to be more helpful on your quest than others.

Having released on March 21, Itorah is out now, and you can pick it up on PC via Steam right away. It's already garnered some impressive critical reception, claiming awards include an Indieplanet official selection and third place in the 2020 devcom indie awards.