iPhone game of the day: Pix'n Love Rush

Game: Pix'n Love Rush

Price: £0.59/$0.99

Size: 12.6MB

Pixel, the pixellated feline star of Arkedo Series 03 on XBLA's Indie Games service, has made the leap to iPhone and landed on all four paws. This isn't a platform adventure like the Indie classic, but instead a score attack game set in static or scrolling platform environments. Brilliantly, it rewards consecutive scoring with screen filters that resemble classic gaming machines.

It's a good job these rewards are so awesome - the game is incredibly hard. This is proper hardcore gaming. To help out, Pixel's nowgot a 'fire' button now to shoot enemies above him, although if you miss, there's always a chance your bullet will land on your head. And nobody wants to hurt Pixel - he's awesome.



Above: The regular screen mode. Collect the plus signs, shoot the bats



Above: Game Boy's fuzzy dot matrix screen is emulated perfectly



Above: Game & Watch, anyone? Mind the bats - they'll kill your combo



Above: Infinite Mode's Radar screen,with scan linesfrom left to right



Above: Virtual Boy lives on. There's even simulated pixel blur!

21 Jun, 2010