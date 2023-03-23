Delightful yet chaotic, co-op action management game Innchanted just got a shout-out at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, ahead of its release date later this month.

The influence of beloved classics like Overcooked and Animal Crossing is clear the moment you set eyes on Innchanted. With your family inn stolen away by an evil wizard, you'll have to win it back by proving that you're a better innkeeper than him.

Pre-order Innchanted on Steam now (opens in new tab)

Playing solo with AI companions, or in co-op with up to three friends (both shared screen and online), you'll have to adapt to the many different challenges hosting can throw at you; cooking for customers, customizing your inn, or protecting it from dangerous creatures. Unlike Overcooked, Innchanted lets you purchase upgrades, with items and bonuses to help increase your team's efficiency and make your inn more powerful.

Each day has its twists and turns, but so does each night. After a little evening downtime, you'll have to choose from five different activities that might provide a helpful bonus for the next day. Over time, you'll explore and unlock the secrets of a beautiful fantasy world, inspired by indigenous Australian folktales.

There's not long to wait before Innchanted's release date on March 28, but that does mean that you still have a little bit of time to take advantage of a 15% pre-order discount on Steam (opens in new tab), where you'll also be able to lay claim to some extra pre-order bonuses - some bird-themed cosmetics for characters Yarrul, Rani, Florian, and Celsius.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).